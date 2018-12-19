Canucks' Troy Stecher: Out indefinitely
Per coach Travis Green, Stecher is in the NHL's concussion protocol and there's currently no timeline for his return.
Stecher suffered a concussion when he was blindsided by Tampa Bay's Danick Martel during Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Lightning. It appears as though the 24-year-old blueliner may be facing an extended absence, so it wouldn't be surprising to see his name surface on injured reserve in the coming days. Michael Del Zotto and Alex Biega will likely both fill in on Vancouver's third pairing until Stecher is cleared to return.
