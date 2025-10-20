default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Myers scored a goal on three shots, added an assist, two hits and two blocked shots during his 26:12 of ice time in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Capitals.

Myers turned a team-high 26:12 of ice time into an impressive two-way performance. The 35-year-old scored a rare goal -- he's had 13 combined over the last four seasons -- and also added an assist to register his first multi-point performance since February. He's also the first over the boards on the penalty kill and had two hits and blocks to complete his all-around day. It's reasonable to expect the hits and blocks to keep coming, but the offense might not be there in the way it was Sunday as much going forward.

More News