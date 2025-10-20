Myers scored a goal on three shots, added an assist, two hits and two blocked shots during his 26:12 of ice time in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Capitals.

Myers turned a team-high 26:12 of ice time into an impressive two-way performance. The 35-year-old scored a rare goal -- he's had 13 combined over the last four seasons -- and also added an assist to register his first multi-point performance since February. He's also the first over the boards on the penalty kill and had two hits and blocks to complete his all-around day. It's reasonable to expect the hits and blocks to keep coming, but the offense might not be there in the way it was Sunday as much going forward.