Capitals' Brett Leason: Overage winger nabbed by Caps

Leason was drafted 56th overall by the Capitals at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

It's extremely rare for an overage player to go from undrafted to a high draft pick in the space of just one season, but Leason has done it. On the heels of two mediocre WHL seasons split between Tri-City and Prince Albert, Leason exploded this past season to the tune of 36 goals and 89 points in just 55 games. He cracked the Canadian World Junior roster and kept up his production throughout the course of the year. Leason is a 6-foot-4, right-handed shooting forward with a good set of hands, so it's not a surprise there was demand for his services. The Caps are evidently convinced his sudden increase in production isn't a mirage. Leason is eligible to go right to the AHL because of his age.