Hutson has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Capitals, the team announced Sunday.

Hutson's season with Boston University came to an end Saturday with the team's loss in the Hockey East tournament. The 19-year-old finished his sophomore season with 10 goals and 22 assists in 35 games. His contract begins this season, so it wouldn't be too surprising to see him debut when the Capitals next are in action, Wednesday against the Senators.