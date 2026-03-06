Kampf was traded to Washington from Vancouver on Friday in exchange for a sixth-round pick, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Kampf was waived by the Leafs coming out of training camp and eventually given his outright release before signing with Vancouver. In his 38 games with the club, the 31-year-old winger notched two goals and four assists while dishing out 43 hits. None of that amounts to much in terms of fantasy value, and his move to the Capitals is unlikely to come with an increased role.