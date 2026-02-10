Capitals' Garin Bjorklund: Brought back up
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bjorklund was recalled from AHL Hershey on Tuesday.
Clay Stevenson was loaned to Hershey in a corresponding transaction. Bjorklund is now the No. 2 goaltender on Washington's roster behind Logan Thompson, as Charlie Lindgren is currently on injured reserve due to a lower-body injury. The 23-year-old Bjorklund has yet to appear in an NHL game.
