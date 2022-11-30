Hathaway notched an assist, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Hathaway ended his personal six-game point drought with a helper on a John Carlson goal in the second period. The 31-year-old winger is more sandpaper than scoring threat -- he has four points, 90 hits, 35 PIM, 28 blocked shots, 25 shots on goal and a minus-1 rating through 24 contests. He can help in deep fantasy formats that reward grit, but his career high in points is 26 in 76 outings last year, which is the anomaly in his playing history.