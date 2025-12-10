Head coach Spencer Carbery said Wednesday that Carlson (upper body) could play in Thursday's game against the Hurricanes, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Carlson has missed the last three games due to his upper-body injury, but he'll be in the mix to suit up in Thursday's home game. The Capitals will presumably monitor how he feels during and after Thursday's morning skate, and it's possible that the defenseman is labeled as a game-time decision. Over 26 appearances this season, Carlson has recorded six goals, 17 assists, 38 blocked shots, nine hits and six PIM while averaging 22:52 of ice time.