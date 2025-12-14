Carlson posted a power-play assist, two shots on goal, two hits, four PIM and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Jets.

Carlson didn't have a great game, but he was able to get on the scoresheet in his second contest after missing three games due to an upper-body injury. The 35-year-old defenseman continues to provide quality offense in a top-pairing role this season. He's at 24 points (six on the power play), 62 shots on net, 40 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 28 appearances.