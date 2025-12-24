Carlson scored a goal in a 7-3 loss to the Rangers on Tuesday.

He wired a snap shot from the top of the right circle 23 seconds into the second frame and beat Igor Shesterkin stick side. Carlson has a point in each of his last two games (one goal, one assist) and five points, including two goals, in his last four outings. Overall, his 11.4 shooting percentage remains bloated -- his career average over 1,121 regular-season games is a tidy 6.3. However, Carlson's current scoring pace is as good as what he put up in his late 20s, so we'll take everything we can get from this 35-year-old.