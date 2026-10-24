Sourdif (illness) will suit up for Saturday's home clash against the Sabres, per Sammi Silber of The District Standard.

Sourdif has been sidelined in the Capitals' last two outings due to an illness. Prior to going down, the 24-year-old center had posted a goal, eight PIM, six shots on net and 13 hits across seven games. He has struggled to begin the 2026-27 campaign after posting 35 points across 78 regular-season games a year ago. He'll likely slot into the fourth-line center role while looking to get things going.