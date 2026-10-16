Sourdif didn't participate in Friday's practice session due to an illness, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Sourdif hasn't yet missed a game to begin the regular season, recording a goal, 13 hits, eight PIM and two blocked shots while averaging 13:24 of ice time. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Saturday's game against the Devils, but Ethen Frank will be a candidate to enter the lineup if Sourdif is sidelined, especially if Pierre-Luc Dubois (illness), who also missed Friday's practice session, remains out.