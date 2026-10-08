Thompson stopped 27 of 30 shots in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Penguins.

The Penguins had a couple of goals in the second period, but Thompson bounced back well in the third to preserve the lead. The 29-year-old netminder has given up five goals on 63 shots over his two outings this season, winning both of them. Thompson is likely to maintain the starter role for the Capitals, and if the team performs up to expectations, he should rack up plenty of wins. The Capitals' next game is at home versus the Rangers on Friday.