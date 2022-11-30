Johansson posted an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.
Johansson set up an Anthony Mantha goal in the first period. The helper was Johansson's second in as many games, and it was his first even-strength point since Nov. 13. The 32-year-old winger has five goals, six assists, 39 shots on net and a minus-3 rating in 24 outings while earning six of his 11 points on the power play. He'll likely continue to see middle-six minutes while the Capitals navigate a brutal stretch of injuries.
