Johansson scored a first-period, power-play goal during Wednesday's 3-2 overtime victory over the visiting Flyers.
Johansson, who had a goal overturned following a coach's challenge, came back 23 seconds later to connect on a deflection off a shot by Alex Ovechkin. The 32-year-old forward's tally tied the score at 1-1 at 11:05 of the first period. It was a rare first-period goal for the Capitals, who have been outscored 20-8 during the opening stanza this season. Johansson took advantage of the Capitals' dismal special teams play, which entered Wednesday with just eight penalty kills in their previous 16 attempts.
