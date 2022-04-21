Johansson logged an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Johansson helped out on the first of Alex Ovechkin's two goals in the game. It took a while after he rejoined the Capitals at the trade deadline, but Johansson has looked more consistent lately with a goal and two helpers in his last three games. The Swede has 27 points, 101 shots on net and a minus-27 rating in 64 outings between the Capitals and the Kraken this season.