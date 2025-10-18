Capitals' Martin Fehervary: Dishes two helpers
Fehervary recorded two assists, six shots on goal, four hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-1 win over the Wild.
Fehervary earned his first multi-point effort of the season by helping out on both of Dylan Strome's goals in the game. Don't expect a lot of offense from Fehervary -- he's a shutdown defenseman in a top-four role. He's collected three points, 12 shots on net, 11 hits, 12 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over five appearances so far.
