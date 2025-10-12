Fehervary scored a goal, took three shots on net and blocked four shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.

Fehervary found himself on the scoresheet within the first two minutes of regulation. He scored his first goal of the season in the Capitals' second game, which is an encouraging sign for Fehervary moving forward. The 26-year-old blueliner is coming off a career year with 25 points and 150 blocks across 81 games last season. He had begun this season in a top pairing defensively with John Carlson, which should bode well for his offensive outlook moving forward. Fehervary's fantasy value increases in category leagues and he is a strong name to keep an eye on in deeper formats.