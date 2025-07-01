Capitals' Martin Fehervary: Secures long-term extension
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fehervary (knee) agreed to terms on a seven-year, $42 million contract extension with Washington on Tuesday, per PuckPedia.
Feherevary will now be tied to the Caps through the 2032-33 campaign when he will be 33 years old. While the cap hit might be a little high in the first year or two of the deal -- last season was the first time he reached the 20-point threshold -- it should age well as the salary cap is expected to continue to grow in future seasons. Fehervary's lack of power-play ice time limits him from being a top-end fantasy target, except perhaps in banger leagues that utilize hits and blocks.
