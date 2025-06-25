default-cbs-image
Fehervary (knee) is expected to be ready for training camp, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports Wednesday.

Fehervary is expected to resume skating in a couple of weeks, so he should be able to get back on track for a fairly normal offseason training regimen. He underwent meniscus surgery in late April. The defenseman is expected to occupy a top-four role for the Capitals in 2025-26 after posting a career-high 25 points in 81 regular-season outings last season.

