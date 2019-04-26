Capitals' Michal Kempny: Will be ready for training camp
Kempny (leg) indicated that he will begin rehabbing his torn hamstring sometime next week and will be ready for training camp, Chris Kuc of The Athletic reports.
Kempny's injury late in the season will likely go down as a major factor in Washington's early end to their Stanley Cup title defense. The 28-year-old defender was having a marvelous first full season with the Capitals, posting six goals, 25 points and a scintillating plus-24 rating in 71 games before having his season cut short during an altercation with Tampa Bay's Cedric Paquette. Keep checking back for updates during the offseason.
