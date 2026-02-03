Dowd had a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win over the Islanders on Monday.

His goal was a fluke, but they all count. Dowd wired a pass intended for Alex Ovechkin that hit Ondrej Palat's stick and then Tony DeAngelo's skate before bouncing past David Rittich. The third-line center has three points, including two goals, in his last three games (four shots). Dowd had two hits Monday to bring his season total to 90 -- that's by far his best fantasy category. He has four goals, 12 assists, 44 shots and 39 hits in 49 games.