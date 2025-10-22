Dowd produced a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

The veteran grinder opened the scoring midway through the first period by tapping home a slick feed from John Carlson, and Dowd then got the puck to Tom Wilson for an empty-netter late in the third. Dowd had gone without a point through the first six contests of the season, but offense isn't his game -- last season's 14 goals and 27 points were career highs. With 14 hits in those seven appearances though, he's well on his way to reaching triple digits in that category for a seventh straight campaign.