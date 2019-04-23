Capitals' Nick Jensen: Offense elusive in playoffs
Jensen has gone nine straight games without a point dating back to the regular season.
While the Red Wings castoff isn't relied upon heavily for offense, the Capitals need all the ancillary scoring they can get with the defending champs getting set for Game 7 against the Hurricanes on Wednesday. Jensen's 14 hits and 12 blocked shots amid the scoring slump is a typical output, so it's not like he's been completely off the map in the most crucial part of the season.
