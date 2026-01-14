Sandin notched three assists in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over Montreal.

With the Capitals down 2-0 in the third period, the 25-year-old blueliner got to work, helping to set up a pair of Ethen Frank tallies to tie things up before having a hand in Connor McMichael's OT winner. Sandin snapped a six-game point drought with the performance, and he saw a season-high 24:36 TOI with Jakob Chychrun (illness) unavailable. On the season, Sandin has two goals and 16 points in 41 contests.