Capitals' Rasmus Sandin: Unavailable Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sandin (leg) won't play against Pittsburgh on Sunday, according to Sammi Silber of The Hockey News.
Sandin will miss at least one game after being injured in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Penguins. He has compiled five goals, 29 points, 90 shots on net, 127 blocked shots and 88 hits across 73 appearances this season.
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