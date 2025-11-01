site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Capitals' Spencer Smallman: Up from minors
Nov 1, 2025
Smallman was called up by the Capitals on Saturday.
Smallman has two goals and three points in six appearances with AHL Hershey this season. The 29-year-old might make his NHL debut Saturday if Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body) and Dylan Strome (lower body) aren't able to play.
