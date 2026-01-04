Smallman notched three assists in AHL Hershey's 5-2 win over Rockford on Sunday.

Smallman missed about a month of action for the Bears, but he's earned a goal and five helpers over seven contests since his return. For the season, the forward has 12 points, 26 shots on net and a plus-3 rating over 19 appearances. Smallman got a one-week call-up with the Capitals earlier in the season, but it's unclear if the 29-year-old will see any NHL action should he be promoted again.