Cavan Fitzgerald: Will become free agent
San Jose didn't send Fitzgerald a qualifying offer Tuesday, so he'll become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.
Fitzgerald was solid in the minors last season, notching seven goals and 20 points while registering a plus-4 rating in 66 games, but he's clearly not a part of San Jose's plans for the future. The 22-year-old blueliner should be able to land a two-way deal with a new organization this offseason.
