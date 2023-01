Fitzgerald (undisclosed) was put on waivers Wednesday by Nashville, according to TSN's Chris Johnston.

Fitzgerald began the season on the non-roster injured reserve because of the injury, but the fact that he was put on waivers implies that he's now healthy. The 26-year-old had three goals and 10 points in 53 contests with AHL Chicago in 2021-22. If he clears waivers, he'll likely once again report to the AHL squad.