Christoph Schubert: Announces retirement
Schubert will hang up his skates due to a shoulder injury.
Playing in Germany's third tier for the Hamburg Crocodiles, Schubert was limited to just 18 games this season, in which he tallied 22 points. The blueliner was drafted in the fourth round of the 2001 NHL Draft by the Senators and went on to play in 315 games for Ottawa and Atlanta. In those outings, the 37-year-old racked up 25 goals and 47 assists, along with another two points in 31 playoff appearances.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...