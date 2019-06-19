Schubert will hang up his skates due to a shoulder injury.

Playing in Germany's third tier for the Hamburg Crocodiles, Schubert was limited to just 18 games this season, in which he tallied 22 points. The blueliner was drafted in the fourth round of the 2001 NHL Draft by the Senators and went on to play in 315 games for Ottawa and Atlanta. In those outings, the 37-year-old racked up 25 goals and 47 assists, along with another two points in 31 playoff appearances.