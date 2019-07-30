Colten Teubert: Joins coaching ranks
Teubert will become the head coach for WSHL club Bellingham, ending his playing career.
Selected by the Kings with the 13th overall pick in the 2008 NHL Draft, Teubert only logged 24 games in the NHL with the Oilers in 2011-12. The blueliner gave it a go in the minors for one more season before making the jump overseas and playing in the DEL. After failing to land with a team, the 29-year-old will return to North America to coach in the Western States Hockey League.
