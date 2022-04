McBain registered an assist, three hits, four PIM and a minus-4 rating in Saturday's 9-1 loss to the Flames.

McBain helped out on Nick Ritchie's opening tally 30 seconds into the game, but the Coyotes were outplayed over the last two periods of the contest. This was McBain's first career point in his third game. He's also posted a minus-7 rating, one shot on net, four hits, two blocked shots and four PIM in a bottom-six assignment.