Farinacci won't sign with the Coyotes, instead opting to become a free agent this summer, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Farinacci had 20 points in 19 games with Harvard this season, and he posted 61 points over 79 contests during his collegiate career. The center was a third-round pick in 2019. His offense didn't exactly stand out, so he may begin his professional career in the AHL.