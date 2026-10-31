Gritsyuk scored twice on eight shots and went plus-3 in Friday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Gritsyuk was able to take advantage of some sloppy puck play from Vegas to get his pair of tallies. The winger's six-game point streak ended Wednesday in Colorado, but he's still occupying a top-six role that has proven quite fruitful early in the season. Gritsyuk has eight goals, four assists, 35 shots on net, 13 hits and a plus-8 rating over 14 contests. He should remain productive as long as he's sharing a line with Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt.