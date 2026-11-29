Gritsyuk scored a goal on three shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Jets.

Gritsyuk has a goal and two assists during his three-game point streak. The winger's earlier surge has given way a bit -- his tally Saturday ended a 12-game drought that spanned nearly all of November. The 25-year-old has nine goals, 11 assists, 62 shots on net, 31 hits and a plus-6 rating over 27 appearances. He should easily surpass his 31-point rookie year, but even a 14.5 shooting percentage might be too much for him to sustain.