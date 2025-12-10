Glass scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 victory over the Senators.

The Devils' third line led the way offensively in Tuesday's contest, as Glass, Connor Brown and Arseny Gritsyuk combined for two goals and eight points. Glass snapped a seven-game point drought with the performance, and the helper was his first of the 2025-26 campaign. Through 19 appearances, he's managed five goals but only six points.