Zetterlund will miss the first couple of days of training camp due to immigration problems according to Mike Morreale of NHL.com.

Zetterlund should be on the ice by the end of the weekend as he needs to clarify some immigration documents. Zetterlund is on a two-way deal with New Jersey but has the wherewithal to crack the Devils lineup out of training camp. The 23-year-old has three goals and eight points in 14 career NHL games and had 24 goals and 52 points last season in 58 AHL games.