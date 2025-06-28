Hillstrom was the 114th overall pick by New Jersey in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Like many young Swedish players, Hillstrom is too good for their Jr. league (16 goals and 38 points in 43 regular-season outings), but not good enough to make an impact in the SHL. In 18 regular-season appearances with Brynas in the top division, Hillstrom had just one goal and one assist. He has proven to be a versatile piece who can play both center and the wing as well as up and down the lineup, but he's lacked high-end offensive production. Hillstrom's one-assist performance in 10 games at the recently completed World U18's was particularly disappointing. New Jersey is likely hoping Hillstrom can develop into a bottom-six center that can kill penalties.