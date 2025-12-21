Hughes (finger) will be activated from injured reserve ahead of his return to the lineup against Buffalo on Sunday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Following an 18-game absence, Hughes should return to a top-six role and see time on the first power-play combination versus the Sabres on Sunday. He has accounted for 10 goals, 20 points and 69 shots on net across 17 appearances this season. With Timo Meier (personal) and Arseny Gritsyuk (upper body) also ready to play, Juho Lammikko and Angus Crookshank will come out of the lineup.