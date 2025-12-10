Markstrom turned aside 35 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Senators.

The teams traded goals through the first two periods, with all the Sens' tallies coming on the power play, but Markstrom stood tall in the third and didn't allow Ottawa an equalizer after Cody Glass gave New Jersey its final lead. Markstrom snapped a three-start losing streak in the process, and since the beginning of November the veteran netminder has gone 6-4-1 in 11 outings with a 2.99 GAA and .896 save percentage.