Devils' Jacob Markstrom: Dresses as backup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Markstrom (lower body) is dressed for Sunday's game as the backup goaltender, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports Sunday.
It's not in the starring role, but Markstrom dressing at all is a very good sign for the Devils. The 35-year-old was set to miss at least two weeks as of October 15, but his return to the lineup today puts him ahead of that timeline. The Devils remained red-hot without him in the lineup but his return should provide an even bigger boost to the team, despite some early-season statistical struggles (2-1-0 record, 3.88 GAA, .845 save percentage).
