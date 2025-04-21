Markstrom saved 41 of 44 shots on goal in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 1.

Markstrom was put under pressure by Carolina's offense throughout the entire game. While he allowed three goals, he played well to save 41 shots including eight chances with a man disadvantage. He ended his first game of the postseason with a .932 save percentage. Markstrom had a strong regular season with 26-16-6 record but has lost his last three outings and is winless since New Jersey's April 5 matchup versus the Rangers. If the Devils' blue line can provide Markstrom with a stronger backing for the rest of the series, he should be in a better spot to turn the tides in New Jersey's favor.