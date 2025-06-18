Hanzel and a 2025 fourth-round pick were dealt to the Devils from the Predators in exchange for Erik Haula on Wednesday.

Hanzel has yet to make his NHL debut. He signed a contract with the Avalanche in March of 2024 but was dealt to the Predators just hours after the trade, and he'll now be on his third organization. He played most of 2024-25 with ECHL Atlanta, earning 22 points in 61 appearances while also seeing four games with AHL Milwaukee. Given the Devils' depth on defense, Hanzel is nowhere close to earning a promotion to the big club -- he'll spend most of 2025-26 with AHL Utica.