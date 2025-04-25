Siegenthaler could suit up against the Hurricanes in Game 3 on Friday after head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters, "He's feeling good and we're optimistic that he'll play," per Mike Morreale of NHL.com.

Keefe did go on to say that Siegenthaler would likely be deployed "in a reduced role with reduced minutes," but all signs point to the Swiss defenseman playing in Game 3. The last step in the process will be for Siegnthaler to be activated off long-term injured reserve prior to puck drop. With Luke Hughes (upper body) and Brenden Dillon (lower body) both out, getting Siegenthaler back will be a huge boost to the Devils' blue line.