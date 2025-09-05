Rooney signed a professional tryout agreement with the Devils on Friday.

Rooney will compete for the fourth-line center job with the Devils during training camp. If he performs well, he'll be in contention for a full contract, likely a two-way deal. He played on a $1.3 million contract with the Flames last year but racked up just 10 points with 109 hits, 39 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 70 appearances.