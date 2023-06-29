Hameenaho was selected 58th overall by the Devils in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

Scouts got plenty of looks at Hameenaho this past season, as he played a significant role for Assat in Finland's top men's league, in addition to earning a spot on their World Junior club. Hameenaho has the look of a solid all-round player who is more floor than ceiling at this point. He's responsible enough defensively to fill a bottom-six role and there should be just enough offense in his game for Hameenaho to move up in the lineup should injuries arise. Hameenaho doesn't project as a difference maker, but he's solid forward depth for the Devils.