Hameenaho produced a goal and two assists in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Capitals.

The 22-year-old winger got the Devils on the board midway through the first period, snapping a one-timer from the faceoff dot past Charlie Lindgren to tie the game at 1-1. Hameenaho has skated on the fourth line since being called up Wednesday, but with two goals and four points in his first two NHL games of the season -- and six goals and nine points in 11 games for AHL Utica prior to his promotion -- the 2023 second-round pick is making a quick case for a bigger role.