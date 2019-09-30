Devils' Matt Tennyson: Sent to waivers

Tennyson was waived by the Devils for the purpose of reassignment Monday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

If Tennyson made the Devils' opening roster, he would play sparingly behind P.K. Subban, Sami Vatanen and Damon Severson on the right side of the blue line. He'll get more opportunities if he clears waivers and lands with AHL Binghamton. Tennyson posted 21 points in 47 AHL games last season.