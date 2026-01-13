Hischier notched two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Monday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

Hischier had gone seven games without a helper, earning three goals in that span. The center had a hand in goals by Dawson Mercer and Ondrej Palat across the first two periods of Monday's win. Hischier is at 35 points (11 on the power play), 122 shots on net, 36 hits, 42 blocked shots, 19 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 46 appearances this season.